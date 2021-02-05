- One of the largest sports bars in the East Bay, O’Sullivan’s Sports Bar in Newark, is prepping for a socially distanced Super Bowl watch party in what appears to be an almost fully enclosed tent. [CBS SF]
- Vallejo police are looking for a late-model, black Honda Accord in connection with a double homicide. [NBC Bay Area]
- At a clinic in San Pablo where COVID vaccines are being given, "extra" doses have reportedly been given out on a standby basis at the end of the day to people who wait outside. [Chronicle]
- There are still hundreds of available vaccine appointments at the Golden Gate Fields drive-up site for Alameda County residents this weekend. [KRON4]
- A court wants to place a convicted sexual predator who's been in prison for 30 years in the Emerald Hills area of Redwood City, and local police and the county sheriff have been voicing public objections. [CBS SF]
- The Bay Area is looking at a week of sunny skies and mild temperatures. [ABC7]
- Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points last night and Steph Curry scored 28 in a 147-116 Warriors win over the Dallas Mavericks. [Associated Press]
- Students who have been punished by their schools for their "vulgar" speech on social media are fighting back. [New York Times]
- Anyone who's tuned in to Board of Supervisors or any commission meetings on Zoom this past year may appreciate the distinctly British chaos of this recent meeting of the Handforth Parish Council's Planning and Environment Committee in Wilmslow, Cheshire that is now going viral. [Mashable]
Photo: Brock Keeling