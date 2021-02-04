- Napa County is the latest in the Bay Area to have to cancel vaccine appointments because vaccine supplies have run low. [KTVU]
- A male suspect with a gun was arrested Wednesday at Valley Fair Mall in San Jose after allegedly streaming on social media about wanting to "shoot up" a mall. [NBC Bay Area]
- A lawyer for PG&E admitted in court Wednesday that public safety power shutoffs "will likely be a reality in California" indefinitely, even after safety measures have been completed. [NBC Bay Area]
- In some comments on a panel discussion about the future of transit, BART Director Janice Li said "Fuck Elon Musk, I don't need him in my life." [SFGate]
- San Francisco parents complain about a "disconnect" with the school board and the frustrations stemming for the extended closure of all public schools. [ABC 7]
- The daughter of the 84-year-old San Francisco man who was attacked while walking in the Anza Vista neighborhood and died from his injuries spoke to KRON4 about the "senseless" crime and lack of safety in the city. [KRON4]
- COVID test positivity rates around the Bay Area are steadily declining, with all counties now below 7.5% when just a week ago four were above 8%. [Chronicle]
- The extended closure of the Pacifica Pier has meant no easy access to recreational Dungeness crab fishing for many locals. [Chronicle]
- Berkeley is opening a drive-through vaccination site for seniors at the Golden Gate Fields parking lot starting Friday — and appointment slots are still available for Sunday for all Alameda County residents. [KRON4]
- 500 million phone numbers stolen in an old Facebook hack are being sold by a "low-level" cybercriminal for $20 apiece. [VICE]
Photo: Chris LaBasco/Getty Images