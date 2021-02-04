A two-alarm fire that started just before midnight Wednesday night tore through a duplex on Naples Street in San Francisco's Excelsior District, leaving two residents with minor injuries.

Videos posted to the Citizen app show the fire burning from the rear of the structure on the 500 block of Naples Street, where all of the homes stand just a few feet apart from each other. The fire began around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, and it was elevated to a second alarm due to the closeness of other buildings. As KPIX reports, 70 firefighters responded to the scene and brought the fire under control by 1:21 a.m. Thursday.

Person Injured in Two-Alarm House Fire @CitizenApp 575 Naples St 12:00:21 AM PST UPDATE 2 ALARM FIRE 575 NAPLES 1155 PM INITIATED -- 0121 AM UNDER CONTROL-- 1 RESCUED -- 2 INJURED -- 1 DISPALCED -- UNDER INVESTIGATION pic.twitter.com/6l8JUbqRXJ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 4, 2021

Firefighters reportedly rushed into the home and rescued one individual, who was transported to the hospital in good condition. And a second resident was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SF Fire Department tweeted that only one resident was displaced as a result of the fire.

Firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading beyond the original structure, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.