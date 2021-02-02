- Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon's CEO but will retain the title of executive chairman, but the only reason he gave was that it is "an optimal time for this transition." Andy Jassy, head of the Amazon Web Services division, will now take over as CEO. [SF Business Times]
- Both of the restaurants that chef Traci Des Jardins opened in the Presidio in 2014, Arguello and The Commissary, have closed for good. The restaurants were "temporarily" closed all of last year, but it seems that a renegotiation with the Presidio Trust to reopen them did not succeed. [Hoodline]
- A week after MyPillow founder Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter, the official MyPillow account was suspended as well. Twitter suspended the account after it tweeted perceived threats at Jack Dorsey and said, "I know you are tied into the election fraud." [CBS SF]
- The two suspects in last week's attack on private investigator Jack Palladino are expected to face murder charges, according to prosecutors. [NBC Bay Area]
- Kaiser Permanente canceled 5,000 vaccine appointments in Santa Clara County after it says it did not receive an expected number of vaccine doses. [CBS SF]
- Local journalist Keith “Malik” Washington, who writes for the San Francisco Bay View — one of the country's longest running Black newspapers — is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons after he was allegedly retaliated against for publicizing a COVID outbreak at the halfway house where he lives in the Tenderloin. [SF Bay View / Examiner]
- The Oakland City Council has approved an emergency ordinance to provide hazard pay to grocery store workers, after other cities including San Francisco were already doing so. [KRON4]
- Low Bar, a new bar/restaurant with quesabirria tacos and an ironically "low bar" as a theme, is opening soon in the former Hawker Fare space in Oakland. [Hoodline]
