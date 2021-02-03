- One person was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting Tuesday morning in the Bayview. The shooting happened near 3rd and Palou, and the 40-year-old victim died at the scene. [CBS SF]
- South San Francisco-based drug maker Vaxart announced Wednesday that a Phase 1 trial of its single-dose oral COVID vaccine failed to produce antibodies to the coronavirus. The company's stock price plummeted after the announcement, which related to the unsuccessful 35-person initial trial, but further trials will continue testing the drug at different doses. [SF Business Times]
- A small, 2.7M earthquake rattled Berkeley last night. [CBS SF]
- Over 33,000 Californians registered as Republicans changed their party affiliation in the three weeks after the insurrection at the Capitol — about triple the usual daily rate of registration changes. [Chronicle]
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, which owns 12 hotels in California, has reportedly sold the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in Union Square for $157 million. [SF Business Times]
- Former SF supervisor and current president of the NAACP San Francisco chapter, Dr. Amos C. Brown, announced Tuesday that applications are being taken for individuals who would like to serve on a committee to advise the county on a program of reparations to descendants of African American slaves. [KRON4]
- A UCSF doctor is pushing counties to stop holding back vaccine to give second doses to people, and just give more people more first doses. [ABC 7]
- The Golden Globe nominations are out, and Los Gatos-based Netflix dominates once again with 42 nominations, with The Crown and Mank leading in the TV and film categories, respectively. [Chronicle]
Photo: Castrocam.net