A recent dump of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s old social media posts includes a 2018 screed that a cabal of Jewish bankers used space lasers to start the deadliest fire in California history, as part of a high-speed rail scheme.

One of the defining characteristics of the Trump-inspired QAnon movement is that when tragedy strikes, they skip the whole “Sorry for your loss” sentiment and go straight to blaming the victims for their alleged connections to satanism, pedophilia, Jews, etc. This was a repeated pattern found in CNN’s uncovering of some absolutely bonkers social media posts by the new QAnon darling in Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene, most notably her stalking and harassment of Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg.

Rep. Taylor Greene cannot delete her old and incriminating Facebook posts quickly enough, though, as Media Matters has unearthed quite a doozie from 2018. It is of course deleted now, but during the 2018 Butte County Camp Fire that killed 85 people and burned more than 150,000 acres, Taylor Greene posted an elaborate theory that Jewish investment bankers shot space lasers to burn and clear the area for high-speed rail.

Screenshot: Media Matters

We read the whole spiel so you don’t have to, but it’s screenshotted above if you want the higher blood pressure. “I’m posting this in speculation because there are too many coincidences to ignore,” she begins, “I find it very interesting that Roger Kimmel on the board of directors of PG&E is also Vice Chairman of Rothschild Inc international investment banking firm.” (The Rothschild family is the center of an age-old anti-semitic conspiracy theory, before the winguts settled on George Soros as their new favote target of Jewish puppetmaster conjecture).

Fast forward through multiple rambling sentences that connect PG&E to Jerry Brown, the high-speed rail project, and Dianne Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum, and we get to the space laser stuff.

“Then oddly there all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires, and pictures and videos,” she said (citing no actual pictures or videos, obviously). “I don’t know anything about that but I do find it really curious PG&E’s partnership with Solaren on space solar generators starting in 2009.” She goes on to explain that said “space solar generators” were responsible for “A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess. Could that cause a fire? Hmmmm.”

Our own rep and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chimed in this morning her disappointment that GOP leadership will not discipline Taylor Greene, and is still awarding her committee positions. Namely, the Republicans have assigned Greene to the Education Committee, which Pelosi balked at. "What could they be thinking?" Pelosi said. "Or is 'thinking' too generous a word for what they may be doing?"

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (L) waits during votes at the first session of the 117th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol on January 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. Both chambers are holding rare Sunday sessions to open the new Congress on January 3, as the Constitution requires. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)