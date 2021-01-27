Tuesday night brought roaring, howling winds and pelting rains to many parts of the Bay Area, but so far the reports of damage and power outages have been minimal.

The rains left puddling accumulation in low-lying parts of San Francisco, but for once we don't have to talk about flooded Muni tunnels and a transit system that clearly was not designed with winter weather in mind. Rainfall in SF was still under an inch on Tuesday night, with bigger totals to the south like 3.5 inches in Los Gatos, and nearly 4.5 inches in Big Sur. Mudslides (like the one pictured above) were reported in Monterey County.

Around 5,000 residents of Felton and Boulder Creek in the Santa Cruz Mountains remain evacuated, but as KTVU reports, as of 4:15 a.m., a flash flood warning had been downgraded to a flood watch for the area.

In a Tuesday evening briefing, Napa County spokeswoman Janet Upton said that 89 homes that stand between the Hennessey and Glass Fire burn scars were still on alert for potential debris flows in the next few days.

High winds also caused two big-rig trucks to jackknife — one around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound deck of the Bay Bridge, and another around 3 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 680 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose.

One downed tree causing damage was reported in Sonoma County, at a mobile home park in Rohnert Park, but two people inside the structure that was damaged were unharmed, per KTVU. Multiple other downed trees are reported around the county, as the Press Democrat tells us, and thousands of Sonoma County residents were without power Wednesday morning.

Per the Chronicle, around 27,000 PG&E customers were experiencing outages around the region Wednesday morning, with about 9,000 each in the East and South bays.

One to three inches of snow fell last night on Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County and on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County, and snow accumulation was reported in northern parts of Sonoma and Napa counties at elevations as low as 1,300 feet. Video below shows snow falling on a vineyard on Howell Mountain in Napa County.

Snow in the hills of #napa county CA. Howell Mnt at approx 2,300 elevation 1/ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bftIBjkpH9 — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) January 27, 2021

The atmospheric river still flowing off the Pacific is now "focused over the Central Coast," according to the National Weather Service, but the Bay Area will see bands of rain and periodic showers now through Friday. Most of the Bay Area is expected to see just a half-inch to an inch more of rain between Wednesday and Thursday.

The AR is now focused over the Central Coast (Monterey/San Benito). Numerous post frontal showers will continue today into Thursday across the Bay Area before ending by early Friday morning. Latest rainfall forecast for the next 48 hours. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/sNp01vFY9M — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 27, 2021

Parts of Monterey and San Bonito counties have been put on high alert for heavy rain and possible landslides, and the National Weather Service tweeted out a radar image Wednesday morning suggesting that the atmospheric river will hover "directly near or over" the burn scar from the Dolan Fire near Big Sur over the next 12 to 18 hours, "as the AR tilts westerly to more southwesterly oriented."

Radar and satellite imagery indicates the atmospheric river has now stalled directly over the #Dolan fire.



Model data suggests the AR will remain directly near or over the #Dolan fire area over the next 12-18 hours as AR tilts from westerly to more southwesterly oriented#cawx pic.twitter.com/9ZW0FDKf5D — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 27, 2021

Top image: A mudslide damages a home in the River Road area of Monterey County, January 27, 2021. Photo: Monterey Co. Regional Fire/Twitter