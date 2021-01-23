- Six residents lost their lives at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco as a result of the most recent state-wide COVID-19 surge. Between December 11, 2020, and January 7, 2021 — a time frame that saw historic rises in coronavirus-related death rates — resulted in the passing of a half dozen people at the nation's largest publicly run skilled nursing facility; “We are not yet on the other side of this surge, but we are seeing promising signs including a decrease in new cases and many resident recoveries,” read a statement from the hospital — which has seen several separate outbreaks of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. [KRON4]
- San Francisco's vacant storefront continues to be vandalized as the city's stay-at-home order drags along. Most notably among the defaced and damaged business appear to be restaurants; the Inner Sunset’s taco eatery Underdogs Tres recently burglarized along with another half dozen restaurants in and around the neighborhood. [KTVU]
- San Jose police shot and killed a homicide suspect near an apartment complex on the east side of the city Thursday morning; no one else was harmed in the incident and the name of the suspect has not yet been released. [Hoodline]
- San Francisco's taxi drivers are reeling in the pandemic, made worse by rideshare drivers operating in the city and falling short on payments for their taxicab medallions; 91 San Francisco cab drivers have had their medallions foreclosed upon since the pandemic began. [Chronicle]
- SFMTA is considering reopening Twin Peaks to cars since closing it to personal vehicles early on in the pandemic. [Hoodline]
- A trek along the 2.5-mile Old Cove Landing Trail in Santa Cruz’s Wilder Ranch State Park leads to an enchanting destination: a "magical sea cave." [SFGate]
- Newsom is now making the state's $1.5B electric car initiative more appealing to low-income buyers by offering equity on gas-free car purchases, as opposed to the tax rebates initially proposed in the plan. [Chronicle]
- And Biden's newest wave of signed executive orders will help bolster federal food assistance and ensure timely deliveries of stimulus checks. [CBS News]
Image: Getty Images via Justin Sullivan / Staff