- Embers likely still smoldering below the surface from the CZU Complex fires months ago have ignited multiple new wildfires in Santa Cruz County. Evacuations in Boulder Creek and Watsonville were ongoing on Tuesday morning after a night of high winds stoked the blaze. [KRON4 / Mercury News]
- Netflix released its Q4 earnings and subscriber numbers, and it has surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time. The pandemic has been good for the streaming service, and so probably have big releases like the fourth season of The Crown. [Associated Press]
- The man killed in San Francisco's first homicide of the new year on Jan. 7 has been identified as 37-year-old Kelvin Wilkerson, a Benicia resident. A suspect in the case, 41-year-old Antioch resident James George, was arrested last week. [Examiner]
- Two young men, ages 18 and 21, were critically injured in a shooting in Bernal Heights Monday night. [CBS SF]
- A $1.9 million Chinatown relief measure passed at the Board of Supervisors today. [Hoodline]
- Some anonymous flyers have gone out in the Sunset proclaiming that a seven-story, affordable family housing project slated for Irving and 26th Avenue will be a "slum," and that District Four Supervisor Gordon Mar is a member of the Chinese Communist Party. [Chronicle]
- Like Safeway before it, Albertson's is laying off its delivery drivers in favor of using DoorDash — and people are blaming Prop. 22. [KQED]
- Chevy's locations around California have allegedly been open for indoor dining in direct defiance of state health orders. [Eater]
- More than 50 restaurants and wineries have filed a lawsuit in Napa County claiming that the state's outdoor dining ban is illegal. [Chronicle]
- A longtime "hippie bread" bakery in Berkeley, Vital Vittles, is in danger of closing after 45 years because its largest wholesale clients have disappeared. [Berkeleyside]
- 12 Army National Guard members have been pulled from inauguration duty due to possible far-right ties. [CNN]
Photo via PG&E/Twitter