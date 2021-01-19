A mass-vaccination site at the main campus of City College of San Francisco is still on track to begin doling out vaccine doses by the end of this week, even as the city's health department says it is about to run out of vaccine doses in the next two days.

The City College vaccination site, which will be run in partnership with healthcare providers including Dignity Health, Sutter Health, and Kaiser Permanente, is expected to be operational by week's end, with two other sites at the Moscone Center and the SF Wholesale Produce Market in the Bayview coming online soon. But this is happening just as Mayor London Breed and Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax announced that the city is awaiting "inconsistent" vaccine shipments and will run out of doses by Thursday.

"To be clear, what the city has control over is through the Department of Public Health. We are definitely planning on continuing to open the City College site because other healthcare providers are still administering the vaccine,” Breed said. "But we are prepared that when we do have doses we can get them into the arms."

The city's own vaccine supply is going to healthcare workers at the city-owned Laguna Honda Hospital and Zuckerberg SF General Hospital, while other healthcare providers are receiving their own shipments directly.

At issue this week, in addition to slow shipments, is the fact that about 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are being held back because state health officials are investigating a spate of allergic reactions to one specific batch.

As Mission Local reports, the city's utilization rate for the vaccine it's received is still above the national average, at around 49 percent, and 3.3 percent of the city's population has received a first dose. Around 15,500 doses have gone into arms, with about 13,000 of those being first doses.

New cases appear to be stabilizing or going down in San Francisco, and hospitalizations appear to have begun to decline as well.

Meanwhile, with the inauguration happening Wednesday, Mayor Breed cautioned that people should refrain from gathering to celebrate. "I’m not the only one who is excited and ready to celebrate, but as always, I’m here to remind everyone we are still in a pandemic,” Breed said.

As SFist reported on Saturday, in addition to the three mass-vaccination sites coming online in San Francisco, RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland will become as well, along with Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Photo: City College/Instagram