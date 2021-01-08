The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night in the Tenderloin.

As KPIX reports, police responded to the scene at the corner of Mason and Eddy streets around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, and found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Per the Mercury News, no description of a suspect or suspects has been given.

The SF Medical Examiner is reportedly still working to identify the victim.

This was the city's first homicide of the new year.

On December 30, an Oakland man, identified as 27-year-old Davanta Plousha, was fatally shot in Hunters Point. And homicide charges have been filed against the man who fatally struck two women in a SoMa crosswalk on New Year's Eve.

Anyone with information on Thursday's shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Photo: Google Street View