- A new variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Santa Clara County — not the UK variant — and it has been linked to the outbreak that infected dozens at Kaiser San Jose. It's called the L452R variant, and 40 cases of it have been detected in California to date. [CBS SF]
- High winds today could mean a public-safety power shutoff in the southern Sierra, impacting about 6,100 PG&E customers in Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties. If implemented, this would be the first time ever for a PSPS in January. [Chronicle]
- Police in San Leandro pulled a guy over for a traffic stop on Sunday and found he had a creepy "It" clown mask in the car and a fully loaded AR-15, which was confiscated. [KTVU]
- Vacaville City Hall and a nearby police station were targeted by vandals over the weekend, shortly after a decision arrived that no charges will be filed against six cops who fatally shot Willie McCoy two years ago. [CBS SF]
- The SFMTA board will be voting on changes to the Better Market Street plan — including the controversial loss of the raised bike lane — on Tuesday. [Examiner]
- Napa County sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old local businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers following a tip, and after discovering a cache of weapons, some unregistered, as well as five pipe bombs and 15,000 rounds of ammunition inside his business on Action Avenue. [KTVU]
- Kamala Harris's friend of 40 years, Oakland resident Derreck Johnson, talks about being flown to Washington be Harris's guest at the inauguration. [NBC Bay Area]
- Joe Biden intends to sign a flurry of executive orders in his first few days in office, some of them substantive to reverse Trump policies, and some of them symbolic. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images