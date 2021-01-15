House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly holding back impeachment articles as the House continues to build its case against Trump. Democrats in both congressional chambers are expecting the delay to be brief however, unlike Trump's first impeachment trial when Pelosi held back impeachment articles for a month; Pelosi has also made clear that her first priority is "ensuring the security of the Capitol and lawmakers before President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s inauguration on Wednesday." [NYT]

At least 200 capital rioters have been identified. In a fit of splendid irony, the selfies and other pictures Captiol mobsters took while participating in the insurrection have come back to haunt them (and secure their place in prison). [ABC7]

Pacifica's Municipal Pier is expected to stay closed for at least a month while repairs are done to sections of its deck and concrete railing that were damaged from a rogue tidal wave. [NBC Bay Area]

Ghost Town Brewing is planning to expand to Oakland's Laurel District sometime in February. [Hoodline]

Apple CEO Tim Cook says that in order for Parler to be allowed back on the App Store, it needs to "abide by [Apple's] rules and regulations" and better moderate the app for violations of them. [CNET]

Oakland-based chef Robert Dorsey — who was taught by the same first-grade teacher as Kamala Harris, the late Frances Wilson — is serving "Democracy Gumbo" as part of his Inauguration Day Dinner takeout meals; the price is $46 per person (a nod to Biden becoming the 46th President of the United States) and pre-orders will end this Sunday. [KPIX/ chefrobertdorsey.com]

Hundreds of trees have been removed in the Oakland Hills to clear-up a fire evacuation route. [Oaklandside]

Daly City firefighters discovered a body while evacuating a burning apartment building Friday morning; no other injuries or deaths were reported and it remains unclear if there was foul play involved in either the death or fire itself. [KPIX]

Image: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raps her gavel after the House voted to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for the second time in little over a year in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on the charge of “incitement of insurrection" after a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol where Congress was working to certify the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden on January 6. 10 Republicans voted to impeach. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)