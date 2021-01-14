The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marina District.

A 40-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound in a home on the 3800 block of Scott Street between Cervantes Boulevard and Prado Street, as Bay City News reports. Also found at the scene was the body of a 9-year-old boy, also dead of a gunshot wound.

SFPD officers reportedly went to the home around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to perform a welfare check.

No further information on the case is available at this time, but SFist will update this post as more becomes available.

If you are in crisis, text "BAY" to 741741 for free, 24/7, confidential crisis support from Crisis Text Line. And if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you or they should call the San Francisco Suicide Prevention crisis line at 415-781-0500.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: do not leave the person alone; remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt; and call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images