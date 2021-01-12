A long-vacant Dolores Heights fixer-upper two blocks from Zuckerberg’s house, and one block from the celebrated Tom and Jerry House, has submitted plans to tear the place down and erect an ultramodern mansion.



Back in 2017 when the SF real estate market could go nowhere but up, we brought you the story of a $7 million Dolores Heights listing that was chock full of “buyer beware” red flags. Oh sure, it’s in a highly desirable neighborhood right by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s fortress and the annually Christmas-ified Tom and Jerry House, so the views are incomparable. But any house-flipper’s spidey senses would surely be tingling in a bad way over the 120-year-old house listing’s description as “distressed and the property is overgrown,” and the ominous “Any and all uses of the property require due diligence by the buyer.” Basically, it was an ill-maintained shack asking $7 million.

The seller almost got that $7 million. Socketsite reports the property quietly sold for $6.5 million in May of 2018, and plans have been submitted to tear it down and build a new three-story mansion. While the property did sell, it was not sold to a person. According to SFYimby (who else?), it was sold to something called PBC Holdings, LLC, so clearly the intent is to flip the place to some fabulously wealthy tech founder or crypto billionaire.

Image: SFPlanning.org

According to Planning Department documents (which we cannot link directly but they are screenshotted above), permit requests were filed in the final days of 2020 to tear the existing structure down, and build the new place. Additional planning documents show that PBC Holdings has retained a permit expediter firm called GBA Inc., so once permit expediters are involved, surely nothing shady or unethical will happen.

These renderings show that the project, if approved and completed, would certainly be a very lovely place to live. But it’s fair to call the place a McMansion, considering that the project architect John Maniscalco Architecture has completed an almost completely identical place just a couple blocks away.



Socketsite notes the demolition plans on the current structure did face a historic preservation hurdle, the house “having once been home to James W. Hackett, a noted haiku poet who worked from (the) home in the 1960s.” That claim was eventually tossed. But in this town, neighbors or activists could submit other claims to gum up the works on destroying the old place, or building a new one.



That’s got to be a concern for this somewhat secretive house-flipping entity. But their bigger concern may be that their target buyer demographic is currently leaving San Francisco, and making a big, public stink about doing so.



Related: House Sadness: Inside A $1.4 Million Tear-Down In SF [SFist]



Image: John Maniscalco Architecture