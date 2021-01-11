One person was arrested Monday morning after a dramatic hit-and-run crash on mid-Market in San Francisco in which, apparently, no one was hurt.

A pursuit by Tenderloin police began around 7:50 a.m., as NBC Bay Area reports, after officers on patrol spotted a vehicle driving erratically near the intersection of Larkin Street and Market. The officers tried to pull the car over, but it sped off, colliding first with an unoccupied parked vehicle nearby at Ninth and Market, and then colliding with a utility pole at the intersection of Van Ness and Market.

Scattered around the vehicle at the scene was what appeared to be some luggage, a black trash bag, and, oddly, a bottle of bleach.

"A hit and run suspect driving a stolen vehicle is in custody by Tenderloin Officers at Van Ness and Market," said the SFPD's Tenderloin Station on Twitter. "There is a second scene at 9th and Market. Please avoid the area while we complete our investigation."

A hit and run suspect driving a stolen vehicle is in custody by Tenderloin Officers at Van Ness and Market. There is a second scene at 9th and Market. Please avoid the area while we complete our investigation. pic.twitter.com/NJR50n41MZ — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 11, 2021

While the crash occurred a good block and a half away, KRON4 seized on the proximity to the Twitter building, where a pro-Trump, anti-Twitter-banning-him protest was scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. on Monday — though the protesters failed to show up.

There doesn't seem to be any connection between the two events.

The incident is under investigation, and, as always, anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.