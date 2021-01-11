They're taking cake glory to a whole new level again, as the sexually explicit cake art experts at Cake Gallery, who shut down in September, have reopened in Dogpatch with the whole staff back on the payroll.

Many San Franciscans’ appetite for custom cakes has understandably gone limp since the September closure of Cake Gallery, the 38-year-old South of Market cake bakery known for their photorealistic R-rated and X-rated cakes. But thanks to a Friday report from Broke-Ass Stuart, we learn that the sexually explicit cake makers have already gotten it up again at a new location, as Cake Gallery has reopened in Dogpatch.

(NOTE: If images of human sexual organs in a state of arousal depicted in the form of cake or frosting is considered offensive in your workplace, you may not want to scroll down any further.)

Image: BrokeAssStuart.com

The news comes from Broke-Ass Stuart, who himself is annually depicted on one of their cakes for his birthday. As that site reports, the new location is at 1661 Tennessee Street, or in the vernacular of commonly known street corners, right near Third Street at Cesar Chavez. Owner Jerry Carson tells Broke-Ass Stuart that “while the pandemic has hugely affected business, we moved to a better place.”

Cake Gallery does more than just adult-themed pornographic cakes, but that’s the variety they are best known for. They also make anything-goes edible photo cakes, hand drawn cakes, and 3D cakes of both the family variety and the adult variety. Pricing is available on the now-updated Cake Gallery website, and they do ask no less than three days notice for their hand drawn and 3D cakes.

A 2015 Hoodline profile of Cake Gallery notes that current owner Jerry Carson took over in the mid-1990s after a previous co-owner passed away "during the events of the 1980s." And per Broke-Ass Stuart, the bakery has “retained the same exact staff and ownership, and that they can still make your weirdest cake fantasy come true.”

In the wake of this weekend’s David Bowie birth/death anniversary, we’ll note that while the ch-ch-changes the bakery has made have been under pressure, but the culinary heroes of Cake Gallery deserve to enjoy increasing fame into their golden years.



Image: TheCakeGallerySF.com