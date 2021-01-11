- The Bay Area's available ICU capacity slipped to 0.7% as of Monday, just as SF General was instituting its surge plan. This the lowest level yet for ICU capacity locally, after it dipped to 3% on Friday. [Chronicle]
- Following a positive COVID test for a New Jersey congresswoman, members of Congress are beginning to worry that Wednesday's chaos could turn into a super-spreader event. Most senators and members of Congress were cramped into safe rooms for hours, and the virus could have spread. [New York Times]
- South Lake Tahoe is dealing with its own COVID surge, about five times worse than what it saw in July. [KRON4]
- Last week's brazen theft of a woman's French bulldog puppy in Russian Hill was likely a targeted operation, the SFPD says. [ABC 7]
- San Francisco's first Black police chief, Prentice Earl Sanders, who served from 2002 to 2003 (when he got caught up in, but was later exonerated from, the Fajitagate scandal), has died at age 83. [Examiner]
- Fresh local Dungeness crab is finally coming to Bay Area stores and restaurants after fishermen finally reached a price agreement with wholesale buyers. [ABC 7]
- Having been kicked off of Amazon Web Services, conservative messaging platform Parler is now suing Amazon. [KRON4]
- Airbnb is reviewing inauguration bookings in D.C. for possible individuals associated with hate groups. [Nexstar]
- The House will vote on impeachment on Wednesday. [New York Times]
