- A nearly seven-hour standoff with a homicide suspect in Oakland ended peacefully on Monday night with the suspect in custody. The homicide occurred on Saturday (possibly this one), and the suspect barricaded himself inside a home on the 700 block of East 12th Street Monday afternoon and was aiming a rifle at police officers. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 30-year-old San Francisco man was found fatally shot inside a car in the Tara Hills area of west Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. [CBS SF]
- In addition to establishing looser guidelines for who can immediately get a vaccine, California is opening up mass-vaccination sites in LA, San Diego, and Sacramento, with more to come. [Chronicle]
- Of course, an SF tech CEO thinks he has a plan to get the entire country vaccinated in 30 to 45 days. [ABC 7]
- Months after swearing it would crack down on all misinformation with regard to the election and its results, Facebook now says it is removing all "Stop the Steal" content, at this late date. [New York Times]
- A group of UCSF doctors have signed an op-ed arguing that schools should reopen on February 1, in order to avoid more detrimental effects on children. [Examiner]
- Someone projected #TrumpPenceOutNow on the side of the Twitter building in SF on Monday night. [ABC 7]
- Some smaller cannabis dispensaries in the Bay Area are finding it difficult to survive the pandemic due to retail restrictions and no access to small business loans. [KRON4]
- Employees in the State Department reportedly have "discreet electronic countdown clocks, ticking off the minutes until the Trump administration ends," and until Trump's lackey, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is out of a job. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images