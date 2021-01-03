- 45-year-old Troy McAlister, who fatally struck two pedestrians in a hit-and-run Thursday, had been arrested multiple times in recent months. Mcalister was released from state prison back in April after serving a sentence for armed robbery; McAlister, however, had not yet been charged with other crimes after he was arrested on suspicion of car theft in November and December. [KTVU]
- A "chain-wielding" robbery suspect was shot by Berkely police at a downtown Walgreens. The yet-named victim was immediately transported to Highland Hospital with serious injuries; non-lethal weapons were also apparently used; this is the first time Berkeley police have shot and wounded an individual since 2012. [Berkeleyside]
- It turns out Nancy Pelosi's home wasn't the only member of Congress to have their domicile recently defaced; Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky residence was also vandalized with graffiti Saturday reading “WHERE’S MY MONEY" and "MITCH KILLS THE POOR." [KPIX]
- Relish this take on masculinity in the Mission District: child-like toy dolls with male body-builder torsos. [Mission Local]
- The National Weather Services has issued a warning for sneaker waves — disproportionately large coastal waves that can seemingly come out of nowhere — for most of next week in the Bay Area as storm systems across the region. [KPIX]
- Seven kids and two adults were killed in a terrible head-on car accident near Fresno Friday night. [ABC7]
- Fun fact: San Francisco is one of the few cities in America where residents can legally plant their own "street trees." [The Bold Italic]
- More and more people are moving to Georgia — most of whom appear to lean democrat. [CNN]
- Larry King, an octogenarian, has been hospitalized with COVID-19. [Politico]
Image: Getty Images via Eric Fehrenbacher