- With three weeks to go until the inauguration, Biden gave an address Tuesday night criticizing the vaccine rollout. He said at the current pace, "it’s going to take years, not months" to vaccinate the nation, and he vowed to "move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction." [New York Times]
- BART is refusing delivery of any more of its Fleet of the Future cars from Bombardier Transportation due to a software problem and a problem with the wheels in rainy conditions, both of which cause service delays. BART says new deliveries can resume once these problems have been resolved. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 14-year-old girl was found dead in the backseat of a vehicle in Santa Rosa being driven by an intoxicated 16-year-old girl. The car may have been involved in a crash on Monday afternoon, but the younger girl showed no signs of trauma, and the cause of death is still being investigated. [Chronicle]
- A San Francisco woman who died in a domestic assault in North Beach the week before Christmas has been identified as 68-year-old Zhao Yu. Yu was found unresponsive and not breathing inside an apartment on Washington Square, and 67-year-old Zucheng Xiao has been arrested on suspicion of murder. [CBS SF]
- The girlfriend of Nashville's Christmas bomber warned authorities over a year ago that he was making bombs in RV. Also, he was interested in various conspiracy theories, including something about "lizard people" and possibly about 5G technology. [Associated Press / ABC News]
- The ship from China carrying those new, super-tall container cranes bound for the Port of Oakland was set to be passing under the Golden Gate Bridge at 8 a.m. Wednesday. [CBS SF]
- A 41-year-old congressman-elect from Louisiana, Luke Letlow, just became the first elected federal official to die from COVID-19. [Associated Press]
- 49ers tight end George Kittle on Tuesday voiced his opinion that the team should not move on from Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback, and they should stick with him next season because he's "the guy that took us to a Super Bowl and played at a high level the entire year." [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Derrick Daily