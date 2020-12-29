- The bust of Breonna Taylor that was vandalized in Oakland over the weekend has now disappeared. Police are investigating it as a theft, and the artist behind the sculpture is raising money to cast it in bronze. [KTVU / Chronicle]
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell predictably blocked a vote on the $2,000 stimulus checks that Trump wants. But, it turns out that the bill had a couple other Trump wish-list items in it, including the creation of a commission to investigate election fraud that didn't happen. [CBS SF]
- The man who was killed in a freeway shooting on 101 near Cesar Chavez in San Francisco last week has been identified as 30-year-old Bryan Kelley. [CBS SF]
- Former Newsom aide Nathan Ballard pleaded guilty today to two charges of domestic violence, including one that involved allegedly trying to suffocate his four-year-old daughter with a pillow. [Chronicle]
- Once again, the unemployed in California are finding the EDD website is down, and reportedly has been for two days. [ABC 7]
- Two people were injured, one severely, in a stabbing incident in the Tenderloin that occurred at 11:25 p.m. Monday night. [CBS SF]
- The family of a 15-year-old high school freshman in Martinez, Savannah Alexander, is seeking answers after she died under mysterious circumstances Sunday after complaining of stomach pain while visiting family in Turlock. [CBS SF]
- Bay Area food writers discuss parklets, to-go drinks, and all the things they hope won't go away after the pandemic subsides. [Eater]
- Chronicle theater critic Lily Janiak defends the role of a critic to be critical during a pandemic, even if arts organizations may be suffering and need all the help they can get. [Chronicle]
