- A gingerbread monolith (that stands over seven feet tall) mysteriously went up in San Francisco on Christmas Day. While its maker remains unknown, it's clear they were inspired by the Utah monolith that captivated the nation’s attention earlier this year; the sides appear to be constructed by royal icing, making the entire thing edible — or at least it appears to be so. [KRON4 / KQED]
- A woman was seriously injured after her car went off a cliff near Fort Funston. The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. this morning when first responders descended on the scene; the yet-named woman was taken to a nearby trauma center, and the cause of the accident still remains unclear. [ABC7]
- Some industry experts believe 2021 could see a mass boom and "comeback" for Bay Area tech companies — despite thousands fleeing the region for more affordable lifestyles elsewhere. [Business Insider]
- As rain continues to come down in the Bay Area, Tahoe could see massive amounts of snow today and through the weekend. [KPIX]
- Local foodies have assembled their must-visit outdoor dining experiences of 2020 — something to reference once... you know, outdoor dining is allowed again. [Eater SF]
- Take some time later tonight to give some digital dollars toward an in-need nonprofit. [7x7]
- Initial reports are showing the explosion the went off in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day was intentional; no lives were claimed by the explosion. [The Tennessean]
- While the fate of the most recent COVID-19 relief package still sits in limbo, what's not in question is that unemployment benefits, eviction rights, and state relief funds would likely go away should Trump not sign the bill. [CNN]
Photo: aprilzero/Twitter