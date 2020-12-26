- San Francisco's Chinatown was eerily quiet on Christmas — a day usually filled with tourists and locals alike walking the neighborhood. "Before the pandemic, the business in Chinatown is really good business," says Edward Siu, the Chairman of the Chinatown Merchants United Association of San Francisco, later hinting that foot traffic continues to slow in the neighborhood. [ABC7]
- A jolly Santa went to the still-closed Oakland Zoo yesterday to hand out gifts to the on-display animals. [KRON4]
- Bay Area hospitals are bracing for the post-holiday COVID-19 surge they fear is coming in the next few weeks. [KPIX]
- 17 residential homes have been recently converted to offer shelter for unhoused individuals in Oakland as part of the state’s Project Homekey program. [KTVU]
- Despite an otherwise dumpster fire of a year, Christmas Day around the Mission District proved to be a joyous (and well-decorated) occasion. [Mission Local]
- A house fire displaced four people in Saratoga Friday. [ABC7]
- Whenever you bid adieu to your Christmas tree, there's a good chance it'll become the woodshavings you walk over at SF parks. [SFGate]
- It's likely that older Bay Area residents are next in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine during its next phased rollout. [Chronicle]
- The current COVID-19 stimulus package continues to sit in limbo... as Trump continues to suggest voter fraud was rife in the 2020 election. [Politico]
