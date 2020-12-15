- The smaller sibling of the Original Joe's restaurants, Little Original Joe's, is now open for business in West Portal. Occupying the former address of Paradise Pizza at 393 West Portal Avenue, the much-anticipated branch of the local Italian chain of an Italian restaurant — which serve pizza, pastas, and parmigianas — debuted with a takeout-only menu Monday; Little Original Joe's comes to fruition after it was somewhat teased back in August of last year. [Hoodline]
- A medical emergency at Civic Center caused BART delays this afternoon. The rapid transit agency tweeted out Tuesday that 30-minute delays in the "Dublin / Pleasanton direction" were due to a prior medical emergency in Civic Center; the delays, however, were apparently not widespread and only affected the latter-mentioned BART line. [KPIX]
- The Oakland Police Department is proposing to purchase five drones. The drones will apparently be used in a wide range of scenarios, from tracking down fleeing suspects to surveying destruction caused by fires and earthquakes; the proposal has been met with criticism from both the general public and a civilian advisory group requesting that they only be used for very specific reasons. [Oaklandside]
- Ellume's over-the-counter COVID-19 test has gained FDA approval — becoming the first of its kind available to the public. [NYT]
- The Bay Area's collective ICU capacity is inching closer to 15.0%; it currently sits at 15.8%. [ABC7]
- Despite Prop 22's passing, price-hikes are still hitting delivery app customers. [Eater SF]
- The Latino Task Force hub on Alabama Street — one of SF's largest fixed COVID-19 testing sites — will only allow appointments to be booked "about three days" in advance. [Mission Local]
- As COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in the state, California is now running out of body bags. [SFGate]
- Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a Black female doctor from North Carolina, will go down in history for her work researching the Moderna vaccine. [ABC7]
