- More rain is moving into the Bay Area this afternoon and into tonight. Showers are expected to begin over Sonoma and Napa by mid-afternoon, with the rest of the Bay seeing rain by evening. [Chronicle]
- Marin County reached its full ICU capacity on Tuesday. Seriously ill COVID and non-COVID patients requiring intensive care in Marin will now need to be transferred out of the county. [Marin Independent Journal]
- A member of the Royal Canadian Navy fell overboard from a Canadian vessel off the coast of San Francisco and is presumed dead. A search for the sailor, identified as Duane Earle, began on Monday and was called off Tuesday night, and included help from the Alameda Coast Guard. [KTVU]
- Oakland police say they are seeing an alarming trend in armed robberies and carjackings being committed by teens and juveniles, some as young as 11. [CBS SF]
- The Central Subway project in San Francisco is now estimated to be 15% over its $1.6 billion budget. [Examiner]
- Walgreens and CVS locations around the Bay Area will begin getting Pfizer vaccine doses soon, and they will play a critical role in administering them at long-term care facilities. [KRON4]
- No surprises here: A new investigation finds that PG&E lacks federally mandated safety inspection records on 41,000 power poles around Northern California. [NBC Bay Area]
- Multiple companies are working to create apps that will serve as proof you've been vaccinated against COVID-19. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two Trump appointees working inside the CDC are going public with their stories of how the White House tried to silence the agency and meddle in its work during the pandemic. [New York Times]
- A new study by the FDA may finally lift the restriction on gay men donating blood. [ABC News]
