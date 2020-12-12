- The Zodiac Killer's "340 Cipher" has been cracked by a multi-national team of code experts — 51 years after it was sent in a letter to the Chronicle. Per code-breaking expert David Oranchak, one piece of the cipher’s text includes: “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me. ... I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise (sic) all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me.” [Chronicle]
- The results are in from UCSF's recent COVID-19 testing drive in the Mission, and once again the disease has been found to disproportionately affect San Francisco's Latinx communities. The recent mass testing effort before the Thanksgiving holiday showed that of the 7,000 who were tested, 79% of the positive results were from members of the Latinx community; those findings were, more or less, consistent with other large-scale testing efforts earlier in the year. [KRON4]
- Personal finance company Credit Karma is moving its operations from San Francisco to Oakland. [SF Business Journal]
- Despite the current stay-at-home order, Bay Area locals are still dining outside; eateries in Danville have reportedly been offering outdoor dining despite Contra Costa County's ban on it. [Chronicle]
- Over 90 cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to a youth basketball tournament; health officials say the outbreak was tied to teams from a South Bay youth program that traveled to Placer County for a tournament earlier in November. [KPIX]
- All In SF, a Bay Area-based charitable organization, will be hosting its sixth annual toy drive today at La Raza Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [Mission Local]
- Over a million Californians could lose their current unemployment benefits by Christmas under current policy restrictions. [ABC7]
- Use the waning days until Christmas to appreciate craft Bay Area beers — think of it like "12 Days of Bay Area Beers," if you will. [The Bold Italic]
