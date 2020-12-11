- It looks like Oracle is the next company to flee California amid the current mass tech exodus out of the state. The Silicon Valley-based computer software company is expected to move its headquarters from Redwood City to Austin, Texas, citing that the move will give employees “more flexibility” — an increasing trend with remote work still popular. [Chronicle]
- After four years in business, the high-end Indian eatery August 1 Five is shuttering before the end of the month. Hetal Shah, a former Google manager who opened the Civic Center eatery in 2016, noted that not only has COVID-19 played a role in the restaurant’s closing but both increased traffic and terrible parking over the past few years have each contributed to its shuttering; August 1 Five will close December 2o. [Eater SF]
- An SF suspect that allegedly conducted two SF shootings has been arrested after a burglary investigation. [Chronicle]
- Halal Restaurant Week is still in full swing this weekend. [Hoodline]
- Heavy rains could come as early as Sunday this weekend; we might even see light showers tonight and tomorrow. [ABC7]
- Oakland's air quality has progressively declined over the past decade — undoubtedly in part due to climate change and wildfires. [Oaklandside]
- San Jose Police Department's Chief of Police Eddie Garcia is retiring Saturday... and is now one of seven candidates left in the running for a leadership role in the Dallas Police Department. [Hoodline]
- More king tides are expected to hit the Bay Area between December 13 and 15. [KRON4]
- The Supreme Court just rejected Texas’ bid to overturn the election. [CNN]
