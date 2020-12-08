- Not unlike the general assistance grants that went away under Newsom's mayoral administration, SF supervisors are talking about a new universal basic income program. The Board of Supervisors' Rules Committee today is discussing creating a nine-member panel to study the impacts of such programs. [Chronicle]
- An 8-year-old boy was shot and wounded by stray gunfire while inside an Oakland apartment watching TV on Monday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. at an Oakland Housing Authority complex on 25th Avenue. [KTVU]
- One person is dead and two others were wounded in a Monday night shooting near Mills College in Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- Despite being in the "Red" tier, Marin County is moving forward with the state's "Purple"-tier lockdown and closing outdoor dining and other business activities starting at noon today. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County continues seeing the sharpest rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the Bay Area, and the county now has only 50 available ICU beds. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott says he was "surprised and quite frankly disappointed" in the grand jury indictment of SFPD Officer Christopher Flores, announced Monday, in the Dec. 2019 shooting of Jamaica Hampton. [NBC Bay Area]
- A participant in Pfizer's vaccine trial says that side effects were minimal for him, with just arm soreness at the injection site and some fatigue that lasted one day. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Chronicle has the story of a 950-acre Napa Valley ranch, known as Green Valley Ranch, which straddles Solano County in the southern part of Napa, that has been owned and used communally by a group of gay men since 1978 and was originally purchased for $850,000, that just sold for $15.7 million. [Chronicle]
- Steph Curry is reportedly in contract-extension talks with the Warriors, looking to continue playing for the team until he's 40, or even beyond. [CBS SF]
- Today is the safe harbor deadline by which Congress must accept the certifications of states in the election, one week ahead of the Electoral College deadline. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images