A 42-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being shot twice while fleeing from two suspects during a Sunday night mugging in Noe Valley.

The victim was approached by the pair of thieves near the corner of Castro and Elizabeth streets around 10:55 p.m. Sunday, as Bay City News reports. The suspects reportedly took the man's phone while pointing guns at him, and then allegedly shot him twice as he ran away from them.

The SFPD has not provided any description of the suspects, and they remain at large.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and his current condition is not known.

Such a violent armed robbery is an uncommon occurrence in Noe Valley, and comes during a year of rising violent crime in the Bay Area and elsewhere.

Several weeks ago, the SFPD made an arrest in the Halloween weekend kidnapping and shooting of a 26-year-old man in the Tenderloin. In that case, two suspects allegedly abducted the victim off the street, and while inside the vehicle beat and shot him while attempting to rob him. They later left him bleeding, without his clothes, by the side of the road across town.

