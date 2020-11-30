- With San Francisco's move to the "Purple" tier over the weekend, the 150-foot-tall Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park has shut down after only a month in operation. Museums have shut down again as well, including the de Young and the Academy of Sciences. [ABC 7]
- San Francisco added 521 new COVID cases since Thanksgiving, and the Bay Area crossed the 150,000 mark for cumulative cases — with SF representing 10 percent of those. [SFist]
- Santa Clara County saw a record number of new COVID cases on Saturday with 760, and the move to the "Purple" tier comes with a host of new restrictions, including the shutdown of all 49ers games at Levi's Stadium. [KTVU]
- The Hallidie Building downtown, on Sutter Street — built in 1918 and famed for being arguably the first modern office building with a glass curtain wall — is getting a new ground-floor tenant: the American Institute of Architect, which is opening a community learning center. [Chronicle]
- For-sale housing inventory continues to be up in SF year over year, and the percentage of homes for which the asking price has been reduced — 39 percent — is the highest it's been since the fourth quarter of 2011. [Socketsite]
- The University of California is extending its application deadline through December 4 after "technical difficulties" on its website last night, ahead of the November 30 deadline. [ABC7]
- President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with his dog, but it's only a hairline fracture and will require a walking boot for a few weeks. [Associated Press]
- Jennifer Psaki, who worked on the communications team for the Obama administration, has been nominated to be Biden's Press Secretary. [New York Times]
- The Trump administration is racing to finish 450 miles of new border wall before the end of Trump's term, despite Biden's vow to halt construction on it. [New York Times]
Photo: SkyStar Wheel