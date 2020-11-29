When Santa Clara County announced it would enter into the state's "purple" tier of COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, it effectively shuttered any chance of the 49ers playing at Levi's Stadium. Now, it's possible they'll play their remaining three home games at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

As reported by the NFL Network Sunday, State Farm Stadium — home of the Cardinals — in Glendale, Arizona could soon host the last three home games for the Niners, though nothing is set in stone just yet.

Statement from the San Francisco #49ers: pic.twitter.com/KbH6kcxYD2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 28, 2020

The San Francisco football team has also apparently been looking into relocating elsewhere in the country amid the tightening restrictions. USA Today notes that team officials had been contemplating temporarily moving to Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas, or to San Diego's SDCCU Stadium. (However, per NFL contracts: It's preferred that the 49ers remain at an NFL-affiliated stadium.)

But the 49ers’ attempt to set up temporary roots elsewhere won't be easy.

Should they go to Arizona, they'll have to subject the team to something like a lofty hotel stay to avoid unnecessary exposures. The NFL Network also writes that another possibility would be for the team to practice more than 150 miles away from the Bay Area — which would permit the team to occasionally see their families — and then travel to their new "home" stadium.

Regardless of which route the Bay Area-based football team chooses to take, the public will likely know soon.

Ironically enough: The Niners have traveled to play the Los Angeles Rams today, returning home later Sunday before Monday’s limited stay-at-home curfew goes into effect.

Image: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Jimmie Ward #20 of the San Francisco 49ers during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)