The other shoe finally dropped at noon Saturday when Mayor Breed took to Twitter to announce that SF has fallen into the state's "purple" tier status — and will comply with California's limited stay-at-home curfew (which requires people to stay indoors from 10:00 p.m. to 5 a.m.) starting Monday.

As part of a lengthy thread on Twitter, the San Francisco mayor announced today that San Francisco has slipped back into the state's "purple" (widespread) tier status — its most restrictive — amid an "aggressive" surge of COIVD-19 cases. At one point, San Francisco was the only large urban area in California that managed to find itself in the far less restrictive "yellow" (minimal) tier; the city had progressed into the "red" (substantial) tier over the past few weeks as COVID-19 cases surged.

This is the most aggressive surge SF has seen to date. We're currently averaging 118 new cases per day compared to 73 per day in the first week of November.



For the week of November 16th, we had 768 diagnosed cases compared to 217 diagnosed cases the week of October 12th. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 28, 2020

“This is the most aggressive surge SF has seen to date,” Breed writes in a tweet Saturday afternoon, adding that “we’re currently averaging 118 new cases per day compared to 73 per day in the first week of November...For the week of November 16th, we had 768 diagnosed cases compared to 217 diagnosed cases the week of October 12th.”

Now, like over 97 percent of the counties in California, San Francisco has found itself back into the widespread risk level.

Beginning tomorrow, November 29th at noon, San Francisco will roll back or reduce capacity of certain activities to conform with the State's requirements. pic.twitter.com/69qfmTIrJu — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 28, 2020

San Mateo also entered into the "purple" tier today, joining the six other Bay Area counties that are already in the same situation. Currently, Marin County is the only one in a more relaxed tier; it's now in the "red.”

As a result of the city's new COVID-19 risk level, many indoor activities — like indoor dining — will either shutter completely or need to operate at reduced capacities; outdoor playgrounds, skate parks, gyms, and zoos can also continue operating.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30th at 10pm, SF will comply with the State's required Limited Stay at Home Order that requires non-essential businesses to close and prohibits members of different households from gathering indoors or outdoors between 10:00pm & 5:00am until December 21st. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 28, 2020

Starting Monday, November 30, San Francisco will also enforce the limited stay-at-home order's curfew.

“Activities conducted during 10 PM to 5 AM are often non-essential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood for adherence to safety measures like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance,” the state said in a statement regarding the curfew published by the Eater SF.

Capping her Twitter thread on the announcement, Breed went on to write that "we have to get this under control now[,] and we can't afford to let things continue at this rate."

"Please, please do your part and encourage those around you to do the same," she concludes.

We have to get this under control now and we can't afford to let things continue at this rate. Please, please do your part and encourage those around you to do the same.



More information about San Francisco’s reopening can be found at https://t.co/NjFlJBi0RK — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 28, 2020

The City has also implemented a travel advisory, urging residents not to travel outside of the city or state... and those that do should quarantine for at least fourteen days.

Related: San Francisco Likely Slipping Into 'Purple' Tier Next Week, Curfew to Follow

San Francisco Reverts To 'Red' Tier; Five Bay Area Counties Slide Back to 'Purple' As COVID Cases Proliferate

'We Must Triple-Down': San Francisco Officials Announce Closure of Offices, Reduction of Gym Capacity

Image: Courtesy of covid19.ca.gov