- A one-alarm fire broke out Friday night around 8:30 p.m. near Russin Hill. San Francisco firefighters were able to contain the blaze near Broadway and Leavenworth Street within an hour; no injuries or residents displaced were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. [KTVU]
- Despite Elon Musk's perpetual disdain for hydrogen-electric vehicles, they'll likely be necessary for the future — should Calinofa want to see its climate goals to fruition. [Chronicle]
- "Healthy Holidays," the San Francisco COVID-19 testing pop-up program, will return this weekend to the Mission District, Tenderloin, and Bayview. [Mission Local]
- San Jose Police released the name of the man who they say stabbed two people to death and injured three others in an attack inside Grace Baptist Church on East San Fernando Street last week. [Hoodline]
- The United States passed 13 million confirmed COVID-19 cases before the weekend. [CNN]
- And with that information in mind: the CDC has decided it will vote next week on who will receive Pfizer's vaccine first and how it will be distributed. [ABC7]
- Two people have died in a deadly Sacramento mall shooting Friday evening. [KRON4]
- With Black Friday deals continuing into the weekend, use this time to shop locally, consciously, and sustainability. [The Bold Italic/ Juanita MORE!/ 7x7]
Image: Getty Images via DianeBentleyRaymond