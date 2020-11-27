- Organizers of SantaCon 2020 have canceled the bar-hopping event — a welcomed bit of good news. Coordinators of the event (that's commonly loathed by locals) say they will not promote the happening this year, adding on their website they will continue to "discourage large in-person gatherings" amid the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- Over two dozen individuals who participated in youth basketball tournaments at Rocklin's Courtside Basketball Center have now tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals present at the tournaments, which were held November 7 and 8 at the NorCal sports center, defied local and state orders to participate in them; Placer County Public Health officials are advising anyone who attended those tournaments seek COVID-19 testing as soon as possible. [Roseville Today]
- Oakland's Slow Streets program isn’t ending anytime soon; data suggests that it has also greatly reduced the number of traffic-related injuries since the program started. [Oaklandside]
- Neighbors saved two people from a burning car Friday morning after it crashed into a garage in Novato. [KPIX]
- LA has officially adopted a new stay-at-home order (which bans most gatherings) as the city continues to contend with its COVID-19 surge. [LA Times]
- Pacific Coast Manor, a nursing home in Santa Cruz, has recorded over 80 cases of COVID-19. [SFGate]
- People waited in long lines across the Bay Area to pick up some of this year's most hyped products on Black Friday. [ABC7]
- Put your leftovers to good use this weekend and make these left-of-center turkey dishes (think fried rice plates, pitas, and even tamales). [NYT Cooking]
- Burn off some of the lingering tryptophan and those excess calories by taking on any one of these Bay Area hikes. [The Bold Italic]
Image: SantaCon in Union Square circa 2014. (Photo: courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)