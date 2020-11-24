- California broke its record again for new daily coronavirus cases for the second week in a row, with a record-high 20,654 new cases added on Monday. Mondays often include multiple-day tallies from the weekend, but just a week ago the new record was 13,412 cases. [Chronicle / SFist]
- San Francisco remains in the state's "Red" tier as of Tuesday morning, but city officials say they are expecting a reassignment to "Purple" sometime this week — which would trigger the 10 p.m. curfew that much of the rest of the state is under. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County is warning businesses that they could be fined for not adhering to pandemic protocols as shoppers come out in droves this week. [KTVU]
- San Jose city leaders are pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a Latinx person to Kamala Harris' Senate seat, while Oakland leaders are lobbying for Rep. Barbara Lee. [KRON4 / CBS SF]
- Pressure is mounting on Newsom to announce his choice, but he said Monday there was no timeline yet for his final decision. [Chronicle]
- Elon Musk has added $100 billion to his personal wealth this year, and just surpassed Bill Gates to become the world's second-richest person. [SF Business Times]
- The index for Bay Area home values ticked up again in September, while condo values continue plummeting. [Socketsite]
- Pennsylvania has certified its election results, further solidifying Biden's victory. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images