- San Francisco residents are being asked not to use the city's free COVID testing sites for precautionary tests for holiday travel. The city's testing sites are getting overwhelmed and should be reserved for essential workers, those experiencing symptoms, and those with known exposure to the coronavirus. [KRON4]
- A car crashed into a house at Fillmore and Waller streets in San Francisco early this morning following a police chase, and the driver was in critical condition. The early model blue Honda gave chase starting at Castro and Market streets, and a police vehicle also crashed during the pursuit. [KTVU]
- The U.S. surpassed 250,000 COVID deaths on Wednesday. That is more people than die in a typical year from car crashes, suicides, and strokes, combined. [CNN]
- Commuters and other drivers in the North Bay woke up to some thick fog this morning that created hazardous driving conditions on some roads. [CBS SF]
- After the Homies Empowerment food pantry in Oakland had its delivery truck stolen, Steph Curry bought them a new one. [CBS SF]
- BART's board is voting today on a proposal to offer 40 percent of the agency's staff early retirement, in order to deal with a budget shortfall. [KTVU]
- An older man was found dead inside a burning home in Berkeley's Northwest neighborhood on Wednesday night. [CBS SF]
- The New York Times has weighed in on Gavin Newsom's French Laundry group dinner as well as a junket in Maui that he recently we went on. [New York Times]
- According to a new state auditor's report, the East Bay cities of Richmond and El Cerrito both face potential serious financial crises in the next few years. [Chronicle]
Photo courtesy of SFO/Twitter