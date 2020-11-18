- A new pandemic problem: pollution in the form of disposable masks and gloves. This week's rain has washed a whole of pandemic PPE into the Bay Area's waterways. [Chronicle]
- Nine protesters were arrested for disrupting a Fairfield City Council meeting on Tuesday night over the city's hiring of a former Vallejo police officer who was involved in an officer-involved shooting in 2012. Fairfield Officer Dustin Joseph, who has been with the department for two years, was taken off active duty in August following a report that revealed Joseph's possible involvement in an underground, gang-like practice among Vallejo officers of bending points on their star-shaped badges every time they fatally shot someone. [Chronicle]
- SF firefighter Matt Vann, who was seriously injured when he was struck by a firehose earlier this month, left the hospital today for a rehab facility. [CBS SF]
- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office reports that they arrested a 24-year-old suspect with a previous grand-theft conviction after a traffic violation and chase that led to their discovering an unregistered AK-47 in his car. [CBS SF]
- Experts don't really agree that curfews in which bars and restaurants are forced to close by 10 p.m., as are now in place in New York and L.A., do much to stop the spread of COVID-19. [Eater]
- The names of three more UC Berkeley campus buildings are being changed because their namesakes espoused racists ideals. [KRON4]
- Twitter is now flagging half of Trump's tweets. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- A Berkeley-based startup called Deep Isolation, that is developing a method for the permanent disposal of spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste, just received Series A funding. [SF Business Times]
- The NBA season hasn't begun, and the Warriors' Klay Thompson has a leg injury. [KRON4]
Photo: Jesse Collins