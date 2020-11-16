- Moderna's vaccine has done Pfizer's one better, showing itself to be 94.5% effective in preventing coronavirus transmission in early data. The Moderna vaccine, unlike Pfizer's, can be stored at higher temperatures that may not require the purchase of special freezers. [New York Times]
- According to a county supervisor, Solano County is expected to revert back to the most restrictive "Purple" tier under the state's guidelines as of Tuesday. This would make it the first county in the Bay Area to revert to the most restrictive tier, after Contra Costa County reverted to the "Red" tier last week. [KRON4]
- Three family members had to be rescued Sunday afternoon when their 12-foot aluminum motorboat capsized near Alcatraz. [CBS SF]
- Two people were shot while sitting in a car in East Oakland on Sunday night, and one of them remains in critical condition. [East Bay Times]
- A frat party at UC Davis is being blamed for spreading COVID-19 and at least one student who lived in the off-campus frat house has tested positive. [Chronicle]
- A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly cruising through a Santa Rosa neighborhood on Saturday night, drunk, and randomly firing shots from his handgun into the air. [CBS SF]
- Protesters demanding police reforms were harassing outdoor diners in Walnut Creek on Saturday night, calling them racists. [KTVU]
- 65 World Health Organization staff members, including 32 who worked onsite at the org's Geneva headquarters, have been infected with the coronavirus. [Associated Press]
Photo: Aldric Rivat