San Francisco police are seeking the public's help in locating a motorcyclist suspected in a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon that badly injured a 90-year-old woman.

The collision happened at the intersection of Diamond Heights Boulevard and Duncan Street in Diamond Heights just before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. As KPIX reports, the motorcyclist fled the scene and the woman is clinging to life with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as of early Thursday, per the Examiner. And no suspect description has been made available.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call the SFPD’s anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

