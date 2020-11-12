- Four people were stabbed in San Francisco separate incidents over the course of seven hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. All of the victims are expected to survive. [Examiner]
- Despite having to shut down indoor dining this weekend, the House of Prime Rib is remaining open — for now — for takeout only. [Hoodline]
- SF General is seeking the public's help in identifying a white male patient, 6 feet tall and looking around 40 years old, with apparently distinctive tattoos, who's currently being treated and apparently can't identify himself. [CBS SF]
- A sexual misconduct scandal roiling the American chapter of the Court of Master Sommeliers has many ties to the Bay Area, and some in the court believe it needs to be dismantled completely. [Chronicle]
- Neighbors of a motel on Lombard Street that's being used to house the homeless are complaining of an uptick in break-ins and attempted break-ins in the area. [Hoodline]
- A leaking pipe in Santa Clara near Levi's Stadium caused a 25-foot-wide sinkhole today that swallowed up two cars. [KTVU]
- Acclaimed Oakland doughnut spot Donut Savant just debuted its new location in East Oakland this morning. [Hoodline]
- The San Jose Sharks say that a massive new development plan around Diridon Station could end up forcing them out of town. [SF Business Times]
- Republican state leaders and members of Congress are beginning to signal that they will only put up with Trump's deluded/purposely false version of reality a little while longer. [New York Times]