- Much of the Bay is seeing its first real rainfall of the rainy season today. Parts of the North Bay may see a quarter inch, while SF and elsewhere will likely see about one-tenth of an inch by tonight. [KRON4]
- The final evacuation warning from the CZU Lightning Complex fires has been lifted for the area of Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County. The residents of Boulder Creek now face water quality issues and landslide dangers as the rainy season begins. [CBS SF]
- A man and a woman were detained Friday morning by the CHP in San Leandro after an apparent road-rage freeway shooting on I-580. The pair was inside a Volkswagen sedan from which shots were allegedly fired at a black Mercedes that had apparently merged onto the freeway too aggressively? [CBS SF]
- The two bodies found Monday by a snowplow driver in Mono County have been identified as a Burbank couple. William Adrian Larsen, 35, and Yesenia Larsen, 30, are believed to have been victims of a "specific and targeted" homicide. [Chronicle / Union Democrat]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is urging Californians not to travel out of state for the holidays, and encouraging 14-day quarantines for those who do and return. [Chronicle]
- The fiscal crisis at the Golden Gate Bridge may push tolls up to $10. [KTVU]
- SF-based DoorDash, the largest food-delivery platform in the country, just filed IPO paperwork with the SEC. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Josh Wilburne