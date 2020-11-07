In the minutes — not even a half-hour — after Biden was declared by news outlets as the winner of the 2020 presidential race (unarguably one of the most important elections of our lives), the streets across San Francisco exploded with a palpable sensation of liberation and deliverance from the past four years.
"Madame Vice President' has a certain ring to it, doesn't it? And as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, former star of the Emmy-award-winning HBO series VEEP, "'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character." So, with history made and the end of our national nightmare on the horizon, denizens of SF have since taken to the pavement to celebrate the historic, serotonin-releasing news in unison.
“Madam Vice President” is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/rg1fErtHGX— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 7, 2020
Here are a few of our favorite tweets of the vociferous, vivacious jubilations heard across the seven-by-seven in the moments after national news outlets declared Biden the winner of the presidency — and Kamala Harris the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first Indian-American woman to be elected vice president of the United States.
Spontaneous celebrations of the Biden/Harris win are already happening in San Francisco. Cars are passing by city hall, honking in celebration. Echos of whoops and cheers can be heard. pic.twitter.com/XYSbytXXwy— Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 7, 2020
Sounds of jubilation in Sunnyside hood of #SanFrancisco when the news breaks #bidenharis2020 #ByeByeTrump pic.twitter.com/PtmnAq0WN5— Nancy Roberts (⧖) (@leapingotter) November 7, 2020
The scene from the Castro, San Francisco pic.twitter.com/e1kFewaUn0— LEIF (@LeifJohnson) November 7, 2020
I 💖 San Francisco https://t.co/WIb7Tg5dhX— Bradley Portnoy (@bradley_) November 7, 2020
Good morning from San Francisco!! People cheering in the streets!! 🎉💙🎉💙 pic.twitter.com/EueEaGu8yG— Alyssa Reddy (@5Reddys) November 7, 2020
San Francisco, two minutes after CNN called the election for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris - what an amazing moment to experience collectively. pic.twitter.com/cR04ekBZAC— Rhianon (@rhi_anon) November 7, 2020
Image: Greg Snyder wears a campaign themed face mask while listening to Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at a drive-in rally on the eve of the general election on November 2, 2020 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. (Courtesy of Getty Images News via Mark Makela / Stringer)
