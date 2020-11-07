In the minutes — not even a half-hour — after Biden was declared by news outlets as the winner of the 2020 presidential race (unarguably one of the most important elections of our lives), the streets across San Francisco exploded with a palpable sensation of liberation and deliverance from the past four years.

"Madame Vice President' has a certain ring to it, doesn't it? And as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, former star of the Emmy-award-winning HBO series VEEP, "'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character." So, with history made and the end of our national nightmare on the horizon, denizens of SF have since taken to the pavement to celebrate the historic, serotonin-releasing news in unison.

Here are a few of our favorite tweets of the vociferous, vivacious jubilations heard across the seven-by-seven in the moments after national news outlets declared Biden the winner of the presidency — and Kamala Harris the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first Indian-American woman to be elected vice president of the United States.

Spontaneous celebrations of the Biden/Harris win are already happening in San Francisco. Cars are passing by city hall, honking in celebration. Echos of whoops and cheers can be heard. pic.twitter.com/XYSbytXXwy — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 7, 2020