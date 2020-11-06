The flurry of news about the election and the ongoing counting of ballots in multiple states — which the president and his QAnon supporters especially want stopped, because he is losing — continues. Joe Biden pulled ahead in the Pennsylvania count today, and the final result of that count could potentially put him on the most immediate path to declaring victory. Biden's lead in Nevada also expanded on Friday.

Biden staffers and journalists have been gathering at the Westin hotel in Wilmington, Delaware, as the Washington Post reports, and Biden is expected to make a speech on national television "in prime time" on Friday — using the elaborate setup at the Chase Center in Wilmington that has been set up since Tuesday.

While Biden's lead in Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania is looking fairly secure, and his lead in Georgia grew overnight, the Associated Press and other news orgs have not yet signaled that any call will be made for the presidency. As one Biden aide told the Post Friday morning, "At this point we’re sort of waiting for there to be enough for networks to feel comfortable enough to make the call."

Biden's lead in Pennsylvania grew to 14,500 votes on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, two armed Virginia men were arrested Friday morning near the convention center in Philadelphia where ballot counting has been ongoing. They arrived in town in a Hummer with a QAnon sticker on it, and a QAnon hat on the dash, as the Associated Press reports, both armed with handguns — and they had an AR-15 style rifle in the car with no serial number. They're both being charged with carrying weapons in a state where they were not permitted to do so.

In happier news, here was the scene among Biden supporters in Philly this morning:

Song of the day in Philly⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7xvWgLkZKH — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) November 6, 2020

And Steve Bannon has been permanently banned from Twitter today — at long last — as CNN reports. The permanent suspension of Bannon's account comes after he posted a video to his Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts falsely claiming that Trump won the election, and making reference to wanting to behead Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"I'd put the heads on pikes. Right. I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats," Bannon said. "You either get with the program or you are gone."

Not shockingly, Bannon still has a Facebook account, despite having used the platform to live-stream the podcast in which he made the horrifying remarks. But, as CNet reports, the company removed two videos from Bannon's page, and YouTube took down the video for violation of its terms as well.

The former chief strategist for Trump's White House has been seeming especially unhinged, and in August he was arrested in New York on fraud charges along with two other individuals, for allegedly defrauding "investors" out of $25 million that was donated to a "#WeBuildtheWall" campaign.

On Thursday, Facebook took down a group that had amassed some 350,000 followers, the sole purpose of which was to amplify Trump's message about Democrats trying to "steal" the election, and make false claims about the legality of ballots being counted in battleground states.

Top image: Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court on August 20, 2020 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Bannon and three other defendants have been indicted for allegedly defrauding donors in a $25 million border wall fundraising campaign. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)