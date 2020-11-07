- While the Biden campaign has yet to issue a formal victory announcement, local news stations — as well as national media outlets like The New York Times and Vox — have all come out in celebrating the first female vice president-elect. "Joe Biden has the 270 electoral votes necessary to be named president-elect of the United States," write KRON4 staff, with larger, more national news outlets saying "Harris has broken many barriers with her victory," per Buzzfeed News. [NYT / KRON4/ ABC7/ KPIX/ Buzzfeed News/ Vox]
- Restaurants across the Bay Area are preparing for al fresco dining in the cold, rainy months ahead — spending huge sums of money to do so. "We’re kind of looking at almost an entire weeks worth of income just to put heaters and coverings and that kind of thing so it’s a little difficult but people are starting to get a little more receptive to sitting inside,” says Syrus Fotovat, the bar manager at San Jose's Braise. [KRON4]
- Melissa Hernandez has become Dublin's first-ever Latina mayor. [SFGate]
- Ideated in Oakland, “The Homecoming Project” formerly incarcerated individuals find a home in the East Bay — "Airbnb style." [Oaklandlside]
- It's expected now that we may not know the full tally of votes in Pennsylvania until early next week. [NYT]
- Slide into the weekend with some regular serotonin releases, spurred by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Twitter account. [The Bold Italic]
- Climate change isn't only affecting weather systems; it's creating behavioral changes in fauna across the globe. [Phys.org]
- And speaking of tweeted levity: standup comedian and former SNL member Leslie Jones continues to offer her hilarious commentary on MSNBC's election coverage. [Twitter]
Image: Now vice president-elect Senator Kamala Harris shown on stage during democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden address to the nation at the Chase Center November 06, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Courtesy of Getty Images News via Drew Angerer / Staff)