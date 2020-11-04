Results are still coming in, but the attempted revision of Prop 13 for commercial property is running slightly behind, and the reinstatement of affirmative action has likely failed.

Despite the extremely unsettling election limbo we currently find ourselves in, we did get some pretty definitive results on most of the California ballot measures on election night — with 72% of precincts around the state reporting. Uber and Lyft’s big money campaign to pass Prop 22, which keeps their drivers classified as contractors rather than employees, helped make this the most expensive California ballot measure season of all time ($785 million!), and the dust has settled so that we can call most of these results.

A couple of these measures still aren’t determined, so we’ll be updating this post throughout the day. Updated tallies from the California Secretary of State can be found here.



Prop 14 - Leaning YES

A $5.5 billion bond to continue stem cell research in the state is barely ahead by 51%-49% margin, but that margin is so slight that the measure still may fail.



Prop 15 - Leaning NO

Another nail biter here, as the commercial property tax revamp to fund schools and government services (an essential reversing of 1978’s Prop 13 for commercial building and landowners), is currently trailing 52%-48%.



Prop 16 - NO

Here’s a definitive result, as the measure to restore affirmative action in public university admissions and public-agency hiring is losing by nearly a million and a half votes (56% No to 44% Yes).



Prop 17 - YES

Felons on parole will get their right to vote restored, as this proposition cruised to a 20-point win.



Prop 18 - NO

The other voting rights measure failed, though, as 17-year-olds did not win the right to vote in primaries in cases where they’d be 18 on the day of the general election. (Similarly, San Francisco voters rejected a measure that would have given 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in local elections.)



Prop 19 - Leaning YES

It’s still too close to call on a property tax break for wildfire victims and home buyers 55 or older, but it’s slightly ahead at 51.5% yes, and 48.5% no.



Prop 20 - NO

Voters soundly rejected a so-called “tough on crime” measure that would have restricted parole for certain nonviolent crimes.



Prop 21 - NO

California cities will not be able to expand rent control to properties more than 15 years old, as Prop 21 failed overwhelmingly by about 20 percentage points.



Prop 22 - YES

Champagne is surely flowing at Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash headquarters, as their $200 million bid to ensure their drivers remain contractors won by a surprisingly big margin (58%-42%).



Prop 23 - NO

In the biggest margin of all these measures, the kidney dialysis clinics won a nearly 2-1 margin victory to deny new staffing regulations for their facilities. (It's currently at 64% No vs. 36% Yes.)



Prop 24 - YES

The California Consumer Privacy Act survived, and will even be strengthened, with the easy passage of Prop 24.



Prop 25 - NO

The traditional cash bail system remains in place, as California voters rejected at an attempt to undo by a 10-point margin — currently 55.4% No vs. 44.6% Yes.



Image: NEWPORT BEACH , CA - NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast ballots at Marina Park Community Vote Center on November 3, 2020 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)








