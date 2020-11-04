With results still being tallied for San Francisco's local ballot measures, the writing seems to be on the wall for most of them. SF residents largely voted yes down the ballot, but the proposed charter amendment that would give 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in local elections looks to be going down.

Here are the results as they stand. This post will be updated throughout the day, and updated tallies from the Department of Elections can also be found here.

Prop A - YES

The $487 million bond for park and street improvements and supportive housing for the homeless and mentally ill has won 71.2% of the vote with 80% of precincts reporting. The measure will require property owners to pay an additional $14 per year in taxes, and $207 million is earmarked for homelessness projects.

Prop B - YES

The measure creating a new city department, the Department of Sanitation and Streets, passed handily with 60.9% of the vote so far. The proposition also creates two new citizen-led commissions, one to oversee the new department, and one to oversee the embattled Department of Public Works.

Prop C - Likely YES

The measure is being called too close to call, but so far 54% of SF residents approve allowing non-citizens to serve on city boards and commissions.

Prop D - YES

SF will be getting a new commission to oversee the Sheriff's Department with 67% of voters approving so far.

Prop E - YES

The measure to "defund" or potentially shrink the SFPD is passing with nearly 72% yes votes so far, which will amend the city charter to remove the minimum staffing level requirement for the police department.

Prop F - YES

SF businesses will see some temporary relief from this measure passing, which it is with 68% yes votes. Prop F eliminates the payroll tax and then gradually increase the city's gross-receipts tax over several years. Struggling businesses will see their taxes lowered in the next two years before seeing them start to increase in 2023.

Prop G - Likely NO

It's still too close to call, but 50.6% of votes in so far are rejecting the proposition to decrease the minimum voting age in San Francisco to 16. The Examiner reported that it was losing by a wider margin as of Wednesday morning.

Prop H - YES

The measure to change the city's Planning Code to increase permissible uses in neighborhood commercial districts and expedite the permitting process for businesses is passing with over 61% yes votes.

Prop I - YES

58% of voters are in favor of increasing real estate transfer taxes (5.5% on transactions of $10 million to $25 million, and to 6.00% on transactions of $25 million or more) in order to create more General Fund revenue.

Prop J - YES

This proposition, that responds to a lawsuit filed over the similar Prop G parcel tax assessment for the San Francisco Unified School District, required a 66.7% majority and it has won nearly 75% yes votes so far. It assesses a $288-per-parcel tax for schools, adjusted for inflation over the next 17 years, replacing 2018's $320-per-parcel tax that won only a simple majority.

Prop K - YES

74% of voters approved the measure authorizing the city to acquire, own, develop, or rehabilitate up to 10,000 units of affordable housing.

Prop L - YES

The "overpaid CEO tax" passed easily with over 65% yes votes so far.

Prop RR - YES

The multi-jurisdictional measure to raise sales taxes one-eighth of a cent to provide bailout funds for Caltrain has passed with 74% yes votes so far, well over the 66.7% it requires.

Photo: A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Friends Bar on November 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)