Bay to Breakers, which had optimistically been rescheduled from May to September this year, has now been conservatively pushed well past its usual spring running time to next August. But you can register for the race now, should you want to lock that down.

"Straight Pride," as SFist has always liked to call the annual costumed footrace across the city, was one of many casualties of the pandemic, but being an outdoor activity, organizers thought maybe it could still happen this fall — kind of like organizers of Coachella did back in the spring, and we know how that turned out.

Registration recently opened for next year's Bay to Breakers, which, at present, is scheduled for Sunday, August 22, 2021 — a couple of weeks after the currently scheduled Outside Lands weekend, and right around the time people will be collecting and dusting off costumes for a very different event, Burning Man.

And as organizers reminded fans on Facebook on Monday, today is actually the last day for an early-bird special — if you register for Bay 2 Breakers by midnight, you'll get 50% off the regular price. Individual runners can register for $39.99 today, and "centipede" tickets for 13 to 15 runners are going for $519.87 — but runners will have to be attached by bungee cords or some other "safe" mechanism.

Registration opens Friday, October 30th! And while many of you are ready to hit the streets of San Francisco, some are...

"And while many of you are ready to hit the streets of San Francisco, some are considering running wild, virtually," organizers said in an announcement. "We've got you covered. We will be hosting a Virtual 12k Race option [next Augsut] for all of our virtual race lovers out there. Now you can run wild through the streets of San Francisco or at home — the choice is yours!"

You can register for this virtual race today too at 50% off, and still get a t-shirt.

So, whether you're already thinking ahead to how nude and how drunk you're hoping to get at Bay to Breakers, or you're just looking forward to watching from home and/or cleaning urine off your front stoop that day, here's one more thing to plan for in the hopefully maybe semi-normal times of next summer.