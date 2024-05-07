Police in San Francisco were led on a chase Tuesday morning through the Tenderloin and to the Embarcadero after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The first incident took place near the intersection of Jones and Market streets at around 7:53 am Tuesday. The San Francisco Police Department says in a statement that they were told by witnesses that the vehicle had struck a pedestrian and fled the scene, and they subsequently broadcast the license plate of the suspect vehicle to all officers in the area.

The pedestrian victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A short while later, the department says, "Tenderloin officers observed the suspect vehicle continue driving recklessly and committing multiple traffic violations."

Officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Eddy and Leavenworth, but the driver refused to pull over, and a chase through the neighborhood ensued.

During the chase, the SFPD says, a juvenile pedestrian was struck by the suspect near the 2100 block of Powell Street. The juvenile reportedly also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Update: KTVU reports that the juvenile was a teen who attends Francisco Middle School, next to where the collision took place.

The department says it then "canceled the vehicle pursuit due to the safety risk."

After striking other vehicles and parked cars, the suspect vehicle was later spotted at Embarcadero and Green streets, just stopped in the street.

At that point, officers arrested the suspect without incident, they say, and the suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries unrelated to the incident."

KRON4 has video from the scene of the arrest, which shows a white Ford Mustang GT with racing stripes that has damage to its side.

Charges against the suspect are still pending, and police have not released a name.

This incident follows several high-profile incidents in the Bay Area in which high-speed pursuits by police have led to injuries or death for innocent bystanders. One chase in the Mission District last June led to an SFPD vehicle crashing into a storefront and injuring two people. And a March 19 pursuit by El Cerrito police of two burglary suspects led to a fatal wrong-way crash near the Bay Bridge.

