An East Bay woman who was on her way to work a night shift on Sunday night at the Alameda County Sheriff's Office was killed in a collision with an alleged drunk driver in San Leandro.

The collision happened around 11:15 pm at the intersection of East 14th Street and 150th Avenue in San Leandro. As KTVU reports via San Leandro police investigators, the victim's car "was broadsided by an alleged drunk driver, causing it to rollover as it crossed the intersection."

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Antoinette Finau, who worked as an emergency services dispatcher for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

"Last night, we lost a dedicated, energetic, loving Alameda County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) family member," the sheriff's office said Monday in a social media post, adding that Finau "took pride in her work because helping others gave her great joy."

"Antoinette impacted our agency with her sweet nature, kind heart, warm smile, and pride in being the voice on the other end of a call for help," the post adds. "She was a loving mother, a sister, a daughter, and a friend to many."

The DUI suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Lynette Jamae Davis. She has been booked on suspicion of DUI, and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Finau's friends have started a GoFundMe for Finau's only child, an 11-year-old daughter named Aliyana.

"Every aspect of Antoinette's life was dedicated to her daughter's well-being and providing for her future," say friends Alicia Hartman and Tiffany Chan. "Although she worked long hours as a dispatcher, she thrived in supporting others during their most challenging times. With her sudden passing, we are rallying together to provide financial support for Aliyana's future."

The friends add, "She was an extremely devoted mother, and she and Aliyana, who is 11, turning 12 in June, shared an unbreakable bond."